Dream team continues WTCR glory chase

Confirmation that Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini will continue their Hyundai-powered partnership for a third season extends a link-up that has netted a combined 13 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup wins and 1146 points in the series for the BRC Racing Team from Italy.

“I really work well with BRC and with Gabriele as my team-mate,” said Michelisz, 35. “That shows in the results we have had for the last two seasons. Of course, 2020 will be a new challenge. There are new circuits and new [Goodyear] tyres for everybody on the grid. I’m sure the other drivers are working hard to be ready for the season, but we are also pushing for the start of the year. I know I have the title, but I know we can be faster in 2020.”



Having sacrificed his own title defence to help Michelisz to the 2019 WTCR crown, Tarquini is back for what is set to be his 15th full season in FIA World Touring Car racing.



“Norbi and I have been very quick for the last two years, and the success we’ve had shows that,” said ex-Formula One racer Tarquini, 58. “For me, personally, the aim is to compete for wins regularly again and challenge for the overall crown at the end of the year. But we also have to look at the Teams’ standings as well. We’ve finished second the last two years, so it would be great to finish 2020 with both titles at BRC for the first time.”

