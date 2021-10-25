Tiago Monteiro was one of a number of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers to voice his approval of the Circuit Pau-Arnos layout.
The 3.030-kilometre track had the honour of hosting an FIA international-standard event for the first time with the PURE ETCR all-electric touring car series’ finale joint-headlining the weekend.
Despite losing out following contact in both WTCR counters, Monteiro was a fan of the French circuit.
“I must say I’m positively happy with the track,” said the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver. “Even though it was difficult to overtake there were some good TV images and it was a good track to drive.”
Thed Björk, who took a podium in Race 1 in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, said: “The final part of the second race was fantastic, everything happened.”
Thed Björk, who took a podium in Race 1 in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, said: “The final part of the second race was fantastic, everything happened.”
