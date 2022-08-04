Tiago Monteiro heads to WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst this weekend desperate for a change of fortune.

Monteiro has endured a luckless campaign so far in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR. He will therefore be hoping that the WTCR’s first visit to Anneau du Rhin ends up as a weekend to remember, not to forget for the Portuguese ace.

And having tested at the track alongside team-mate Attila Tassi in April, Monteiro’s calls could be answered.

“We’re definitely hoping for a more straightforward [weekend] than any of the others we’ve experienced so far in 2022,” said Monteiro. “We went testing at Anneau du Rhin earlier in the year and although a number of other teams have done so as well, it’s a big plus to already have a good number of laps in the books here, especially at a new track for the WTCR. We have plenty of data to reference from that experience, which gives us a baseline to work from when the weekend begins and removes some of the unknowns.”

