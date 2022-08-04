Tiago Monteiro heads to WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst this weekend desperate for a change of fortune.
Monteiro has endured a luckless campaign so far in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR. He will therefore be hoping that the WTCR’s first visit to Anneau du Rhin ends up as a weekend to remember, not to forget for the Portuguese ace.
Ad
And having tested at the track alongside team-mate Attila Tassi in April, Monteiro’s calls could be answered.
WTCR
Who’s won what in WTCR 2022?
“We’re definitely hoping for a more straightforward [weekend] than any of the others we’ve experienced so far in 2022,” said Monteiro. “We went testing at Anneau du Rhin earlier in the year and although a number of other teams have done so as well, it’s a big plus to already have a good number of laps in the books here, especially at a new track for the WTCR. We have plenty of data to reference from that experience, which gives us a baseline to work from when the weekend begins and removes some of the unknowns.”
The post Early-season Anneau du Rhin test boosts WTCR’s luckless Monteiro appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
No time for WTCR predictions as Michelisz prepares for Alsace GrandEst adventure
WTCR
Girolami ready to do ‘business’ in WTCR
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad