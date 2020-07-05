Easy to forget it’s virtual, not real: Erhlacher’s view on RaceRoom’s take on tonight’s Pre-season

-

The virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts the fourth event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship tonight and Yann Ehrlacher has been quick to point out the attention to detail paid by the RaceRooom Racing Experience team behind the online track.

“Honestly when you are driving in the sim after 10 or 15 laps, you can almost forget that you are at home in the sim because you feel you are in China in the car,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “It’s a nice design, all the environment around is quite well represented.”



Of the potential for overtakes, Ehrlacher has a firm plan in place. “It’s the hairpin in sector two, you have a good opportunity to overtake there or make a move at the exit. If the guy is closing the door you take the outside and get a better exit. This corner is the one I would choose if I would make a move.



“A good exit out of the last corner is also important but it’s even more important in qualifying. When you start your lap, you need to optimise the speed approaching T1. In the races it’s almost impossible to overtake at that point without contact but definitely it’s the key point in qualifying.”

