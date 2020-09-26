WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 winner Yann Ehrlacher added the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy to his haul of success on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The Goodyear#FollowTheLeader set a fastest lap of 10m13.819s in the wet race on Saturday morning in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.
Ehrlacher also set the fastest lap in Race 1 on Friday, with a best time of 10m18.068s, despite finishing third behind winner Esteban Guerrieri in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR and uncle Yvan Muller.
