King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri, the driver who tried up until the final race of the 2020 season to take the crown, will resume their rivalry when the Esports WTCR Championship showdown takes place on RaceRoom on Sunday evening.

The former team-mates are established simracers with Ehrlacher claiming the Pre-season Esports WTCR title and Guerrieri scoring a landmark victory in the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series at a virtual Sepang International Circuit earlier in the year following a number of notable battles with Gergo Baldi, the Esports WTCR title favourite.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher will be at the wheel of a digital Lynk & Co 03 TCR with Guerrieri driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR in the colours of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



Ehrlacher and Guerrieri will be competing on RaceRoom’s top server and all three races will be streamed live from 19h00 CET onFacebook,YouTubeandTwitch.