Guerrieri won Race 1, which took place on a damp track, from P16 on the grid after an inspired decision to fit dry-weather Goodyear tyres to the front of his Honda Civic Type R TCR and wet-weather covers to the rear.



But speaking onChallenge the World, the video series from Cyan Racing Lynk & Co charting its progress in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Ehrlacher said he remained “quite confident” that his rival from ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport wouldn’t prevail in his pursuit of the title.



“We lost quite a lot of points, but actually we will start in front of him in both the upcoming races, so I’m quite confident,” Ehrlacher said following Race 1.



Ehrlacher was right not to panic following Guerrieri’s victory: while a collision with Bence Boldizs spelt the end of Guerrieri’s title dream, sixth place in Race 2 was enough for Ehrlacher to become the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car title.



The latest episode ofChallenge the Worldis available here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FPBm9zeYMg