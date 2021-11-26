Yann Ehrlacher, the Goodyear #FolllowTheLeader ahead of WTCR VTB Race of Russia, took part in an environmental action this morning.

The Frenchman planted an olive tree in the Natural Ornithological Park in Sochi’s Imeretinskaya Lowland. By planting olive trees at the venue, drivers set an example and contribute to the ecology of the region outside the track with the support of ANO Rosgonki, the organisation that operates the Sochi Autodrom.



“I did that when I was a kid, just helping, so let’s say this is the first time,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver, 25.



“I used to live in the south of France where in some places are big parks of olive trees. I used to pick up olives to make olive oil.”



When asked if he likes olives, Ehralcher replied: “I do, so it even better today that I was able to plant that kind of tree.”



Ehralcher’s tree will grow alongside those planted on previous occasions by some of Russia’s most prominent names in motorsport, long-time Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat and single-seater ace Robert Shwartzman, 2019 FIA Formula 3 title-winner.



“Being next to two big figures of motorsport with Shwartzman and Kvyat feels really good,” Ehrlacher added.

