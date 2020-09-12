Yann Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup after scoring five points for going fastest in Qualifying Q1 and four points for placing P2 in Q3.

New rules for 2020 mean the fastest five drivers in Q1 score points on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1, with the same system applied for Q3.



Gilles Magnus is second on six points with Nathanaël Berthon third on five points. Cyan Racing Lynk & Co the Teams’ standings with a six-point margin.



Goodyear is the Official Tyre Supplier to the WTCR with all drivers using the WTCR-specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre.