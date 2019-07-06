Ehrlacher ‘jokers’ to perfection in WTCR

Yann Ehrlacher used the ‘joker’ lap to perfection to pass Augusto Farfus for second place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier today.

Ehrlacher, in a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, was in third place when Farfus followed fellow Hyundai driver Norbert Michelisz through Vila Real’s alternative route.



Although Michelisz continued in the lead, Ehrlacher grabbed second place from Farfus, a position he was able to maintain after completing his ‘joker’ lap.



“It was not a strategy, it was more like let’s see how it goes,” Ehrlacher explained afterwards. “They were doing quite a good team job, it was a clever strategy and I was held up a little bit at the beginning, so I managed to save my tyres. It is quite narrow and difficult [to overtake here] and Augusto is not a rookie, so overtaking him is not an easy job. So I knew my only way was to undercut with the ‘joker’ lap and we rejoined almost side by side, so it was quite tricky, and we managed to jump one position.”

