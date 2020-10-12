Ehrlacher keeps yellow jacket as Goodyear #FollowTheLeader

Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow jacket despite his points advantage being cut from 31 to 20 during a tough WTCR Race of Slovakia for the Frenchman. Running maximum compensation weight plus 10 millimetres higher than some of his rivals aboard his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Ehrlacher faced a tough test from the start but still managed to score points in all three races to underline his title ambitions.

“It was a bad weekend, we were struggling a lot, but I did my best to recover some places,” said the 24-year-old. “We were expecting to score no more than five points but we had 20 at the end. Our closest competitor had some problems and we are still leading but it’s much smaller.”

Ehrlacher, a winner in Belgium and Germany in the WTCR earlier this season, continued: “It’s a bit disappointing when you work like hell to do good weekends. I agree the compensation weight is really well done and it has to be like this and we have the reverse grid [race], but from being around top five or winning to not being able to fight for the top 10 is not good after we optimised everything, all of the drivers of the blue [Lynk & Co] cars did our best drives.”

As well as wearing the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow jacket, Ehrlacher will carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen trip on his Lynk & Co 03 TCR at the start of the WTCR Race of Hungary event next weekend.

