Ehrlacher: Mulller’s 2019 WTCR title bid his best yet

Yvan Muller’s pursuit of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2019 came on the back of his best campaign to date, according to his nephew and fellow Lynk & Co-powered WTCR racer Yann Ehrlacher.

Four-time World Touring Car champion Muller, who turned 50 during the summer, challenged for the WTCR title at the Sepang season super-finale last month following a late-season surge in form, which included a win double in China and Macau.



Although he ultimately had to settle for third in the final reckoning, Ehrlacher was hugely impressed by his uncle’s performances in the #100 Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



“When he had bad weekends it was not a problem, because the next weekend he was back and at the end of the year he was really, really strong, and with his experience he could optimise the points,” said Ehrlacher. “Every world championship is an achievement but this one, being 50 years old, [would have been the biggest achievement].”



Ehrlacher puts Muller’s late-career form hike – he missed out on the inaugural WTCR title by three points in 2018 – down to calling time on his professional racing career at the end of the 2016 season, a decision he would reverse later the following year.



“He says himself when he went into retirement and came back, he had much less pressure and was just doing the job,” said Ehrlacher. “He says he is better than he has ever been but he’s only 50 and that’s the problem, it’s not enough and he will still be here for long! But I am really pleased to see he can do things like this at his age, it’s really quite impressive.”

