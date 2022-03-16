Yann Ehrlacher is braced for another tough season as he bids to defend his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title for a second time.

Ehrlacher, who became King of WTCR after winning the coveted title in 2020, retained his crown in 2021 following another standout campaign aboard his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



With his uncle Yvan Muller, the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion, by his side, Ehrlacher is well placed to challenge for more WTCR title success in 2022. However, the 25-year-old accepts it will be far from easy.



“The 2022 season will be as challenging as every year, the competition will be very high,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “I have no illusions that it will be easier after two consecutive titles, we will have to try even harder this year. I have worked hard mentally and physically ahead of this season, and I feel ready. I am super-happy to start my fourth season with Cyan Racing.”

