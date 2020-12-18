Hosted online by Nicki Shields and Le Mans 24 legend Tom Kristensen, the event is celebrating the various FIA champions and title winners of 2020 who were invited by FIA President Jean Todt on behalf of the Senate and joint World Councils of the governing body.



Ehrlacher, 24, became the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car title at MotorLand Aragón last month, with Sweden-based Cyan Racing Lynk & Co capturing the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams for the season running. Gilles Magnus won the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Title.



Although the majority of prize winners are appearing live online, Ehrlacher’s participation in the Trophée Andros ice-racing series in Andorra this weekend meant he showed off his trophy earlier today (pictured).