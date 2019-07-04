Ehrlacher plans “on the edge” Vila Real WTCR attack

Yann Ehrlacher plans to put himself “on the edge” in Vila Real as he bids for his first win in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Ehrlacher, who turns 23 today, arrived in the northern Portuguese city in June 2018 leading the WTCR / OSCARO standings. Qualifying in the top five, he was involved in the multi-car accident that eliminated several cars in Race 1, including the Honda Civic Type R TCR he drove at the time.



Now armed with a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Frenchman Ehrlacher is yearning to score his first win in the Chinese car – and banish the memories of a frustrating visit to Vila Real last season when his title hopes effectively imploded.



“It’s a track I like,” said Ehrlacher, the nephew of World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller. “There are not a lot of slow-speed corners, a lot of flow like the Nordschleife. You need to keep the speed going and go close to the wall. I will put myself on the edge on the streets of Vila Real and I hope to put my car on the top.”

