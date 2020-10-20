Second placed in Race 1, a third victory of 2020 in Race 2 plus eighth in Race 3 means he heads to MotorLand Aragón for the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain (October 30-November 1) with a 22-point advantage over the chasing pack, which is headed by Esteban Guerrieri after 10 all-action races.



"After the FP2 we didn't expect to have a good weekend like this, recovering from 1.5s off to winning a race, being P2 in the first race and P8 in the third race, which was the best we could do starting from behind," said Ehrlacher. "We are just happy how it went all the team effort that's being made to get us three. The gaps are closing and the next events are going to be tough."



Goodyear is the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, providing its Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre for dry and wet weather use.