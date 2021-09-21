The eight races of this wide-open 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season have been won by eight different drivers. Here’s a reminder.
WTCR Race of Germany
Race 1:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR Race of Portugal
Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
WTCR Race of Spain
Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Race of Hungary
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
