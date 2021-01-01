The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to be decided over eight weekends from May to November. Here’s a reminder of where and when.

Rounds 1 and 2:WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, May 14-16

Rounds 3 and 4:WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, May 21-23*

Rounds 5 and 6:WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, June 3-5

Rounds 7 and 8:WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, June 25-27

Rounds 9 and 10:WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, July 9-11

Rounds 11 and 12:WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-10*

Rounds 13 and 14:WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC, November 5-7

Rounds 15 and 16:WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 19-21

*Subject to event promoter agreement

WTCR
WTCR 2020 in 65 days
YESTERDAY AT 05:00

The post Eight WTCR dates for the 2021 diary appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Why change a winning formula? WTCR Trophy for independent racers continues in 2021
YESTERDAY AT 11:00
WTCR
WTCR 2020 in yellow
30/12/2020 AT 05:00