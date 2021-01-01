The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to be decided over eight weekends from May to November. Here’s a reminder of where and when.

Rounds 1 and 2:WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, May 14-16



Rounds 3 and 4:WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, May 21-23*



Rounds 5 and 6:WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, June 3-5



Rounds 7 and 8:WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, June 25-27



Rounds 9 and 10:WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, July 9-11



Rounds 11 and 12:WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-10*



Rounds 13 and 14:WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC, November 5-7



Rounds 15 and 16:WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 19-21



*Subject to event promoter agreement