Endurance ace Vervisch heads Audi-powered charge in WTCR

Frédéric Vervisch will be hoping he can carry over his strong endurance racing form into the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, which resumes in China this weekend following the summer break.

After winning the 24-hour races in Dubai and at the Nürburgring, Vervisch scored a third major endurance racing success in an Audi R8 LMS when he triumphed in the 10 Hours of Suzuka last month.



Vervisch, who drives for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, is the best-placed Audi-powered driver with 136 points from 18 races.



His team-mate Niels Langeveld, plus Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport pair, Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay will also be in action at WTCR Race of China from 13-15 September.

