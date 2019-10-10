Engstler gets WTCR Race of Macau chance…

Rising star Luca Engstler will join BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team for WTCR Race of Macau next month as a reward for his stellar 2019 season.

German Engstler, a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver, won the TCR Asia and TCR Malaysia titles this year and has also claimed race victories in TCR China and TCR Europe.



He will make his debut on Macau’s legendary Guia Circuit from 14-17 November in a Hyundai i30 N TCR, partnering Dutchman Nicky Catsburg as stand-in for Augusto Farfus, who is unable to take part in the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



“I’m really happy to have this chance,” said Engstler. “Since first driving the Hyundai i30 N TCR last year I have been able to progress to first winning races, and then winning championships with the support of the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department and the Junior Driver programme. It will be a new track for me, and I expect the weekend to be very physical with three races on a very demanding street circuit. In such a competitive series as WTCR you need arrive at the start of the weekend completely ready, so I’m using every minute to prepare.”



Gabriele Rizzo, the BRC Racing Team head, explained why Engstler had been chosen: “Luca competed in the WTCR as a wildcard in Slovakia earlier this season and has demonstrated his competitiveness in races around the world with the Hyundai i30 N TCR.”



Hyundai Motorsport Team Director Andrea Adamo added: “Luca has the ability to race at the front and win. The step into WTCR is – of course – a big one but both I, and BRC Racing Team, are confident that he can compete at the very highest level of touring car racing.”

