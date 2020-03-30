Engstler pair get WTCR title-winning look

Nicky Catsburg and Luca Engstler can count on a colour scheme similar to that used by Norbert Michelisz when he claimed WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title gold in 2019 as they bid for on-track success this season.

The Hyundai i30 N TCRs of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team drivers Catsburg and Engstler will feature a mainly dark blue design, with flashes of red and Hyundai ‘Performance’ blue.



It’s a look similar to the one sported by Michelisz and BRC team-mate Gabriele Tarquini last season, when they scored a combined seven wins.

