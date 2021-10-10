Luca Engstler blamed two “wrong decisions” for being unable to climb out of Qualifying Q1 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic on Friday.

Engstler is the only WTCR all-season driver with previous experience of Autodrom Most in a TCR car in competitive conditions but had to settle for P18 in a super-tight Qualifying when 0.7s split he and fastest qualifier Mikel Azcona.



“It was a tough day,” said the 21-year-old from Germany. “We had the pace to put the car in the top 10 but unfortunately we made two wrong decisions. The first one was not to finish the lap in the first attempt and go in for another new set [of tyres] when they got destroyed by the red flag. Then there was only one more shot where the rear temperature of the tyres cooled too much down in the red flag and that was the second wrong decision not to adapt the car to be more stable. Obviously the last and only run got destroyed by the rear tyre temps [being too low].”



The Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver added: “I’m very frustrated but that’s the way it is in WTCR because you have no chance not to be on point with everything. So let’s focus on the races and aim to attack in Pau again.”

