Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team is planning to bounce back Aragón style this weekend.

After slipping from first to fourth in the race to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in Portugal last month, the German squad heads to Spain aiming to make up lost ground – or 20 points to be precise.



“It is important we bounce back and have a strong weekend in Spain to regain lost ground in the Teams’ standings,” said Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team boss Franz Engstler. “We were able to ensure Jean-Karl remained in front in the Drivers’ battle, but both our drivers deserved to have better results in Portugal.



“The Hyundai Elantra N TCR is capable of fighting at the front and winning races, but we need to ensure we survive the run down to the first corner to be in a position to do so. We had glimmers of hope [in] Portugal, but we want to be back to the level of performance we demonstrated in Germany.”



Jean-Karl Vernay starts the MotorLand Aragón weekend as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, five points ahead of the chasing pack. His team-mate, Luca Engstler, is ninth in the table after four races.

