LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler will be on winning form when the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup reaches its climax in the Middle East next month.

The German squad rounded out the ADAC TCR Germany season at Hockenheim last weekend with a win double for Poland’s Szymon Ładniak at the wheel of a Honda Civic Type R TCR, plus a podium double for Dane Martin Andersen, who had taken the national-level title for Franz Engstler’s team at Sachsenring last month.

While Andersen and Ładniak shone for Team Engstler last weekend, it will be the turn of Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi to do likewise in their LIQUI MOLY-backed Engstler Hondas at WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

Photo:ADAC Motorsport/Gruppe C Photography

