Luca Engstler came out on top as the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title was decided by a single point at WTCR VTB Race of Russia yesterday.
The 21-year-old from Germany, who was competing in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR, trailed Gilles Magnus going into the final race of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Sochi Autodrom. But he seized the initiative when Magnus was eliminated in a clash with Attila Tassi at the start of Race 2.
After Bence Boldizs crashed his Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición following contact with Kirill Ladygin, Engstler knew that providing he finished he would secure the 25 points needed to overhaul Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Magnus.
“I am very happy to secure the Junior Drive title,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team talent.“Once again we didn’t have the Qualifying we wanted but we had to take a risk in the damp conditions, and it didn’t work out. The races were good. The goal was to bring the car home. It’s an emotional day with Gabriele Tarquini retiring; he has helped me so much. I’m a bit sad this season is over, but at least we have secured another title. Now our focus turns to next year.”
Engstler’s success in Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia was his sixth of the year and completed an impressive late-season surge, which included a category win double at WTCR Race of Czech Republic and WTCR Race of France last month.
**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA
