New LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler signing Attila Tassi will make “the next steps forward” in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

That’s the view of the German squad’s Kurt Treml who rates the 22-year-old highly after watching his progression in recent seasons.



“Attila is a young talent driver with a great future,” Treml said. “We are proud to work with him in 2022 and are sure to make with him the next steps forward.”



Tassi switches to LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler following two seasons driving for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, with whom he scored a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Portugal last season.



And the Hungarian’s growing experience – and that of his long-term team-mate Tiago Monteiro – will be invaluable to the Engstler team as it embarks on its first WTCR campaign with the Honda Civic Type R TCR after running with Hyundai power since its first WTCR appearances as a wildcard in 2019.



