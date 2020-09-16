MotorLand Aragón and Eurosport have joined forces to offer a VIP experience to savour at WTCR Race of Spain in 2021.
The competition, which is online until September 20, is a visit to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and this state-of-the-art circuit like no other with more details – including terms and conditions – available at:https://motorland.eurosport.com.
