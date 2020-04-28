Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany

-

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Norbert Michelisz scored a measured Nürburgring Nordschleife win, passing DHL pole-sitter Esteben Guerrieri at the first turn.

From there Michelisz built a gap of over a second to ensure that the slippery Honda Civic Type R TCR couldn’t reel him in with a tow along the long Döttinger Höhe straight at the end of the lap. “My last couple of starts were pretty bad, so I guess one out of five, you can do it!” Michelisz said.



Behind, Guerrieri finished ahead of a titanic scrap over the final podium spot, which his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Néstor Girolami claimed after falling back early on.



Initially passed by Frédéric Vervisch on the opening lap, Girolami’s first run to retake third was stumped by a defensive Vervisch along the two-kilometre Döttinger Höhe straight.



With Girolami taking to the grass briefly and both slowing each other down as they jostled for position, both were surprised by Rob Huff’s SLR VW Motorsport machine, which slipstreamed both of them to take third, though Girolami did manage to overtake Vervisch’s Audi RS 3 LMS.



Girolami then managed to pass Huff on the final lap, going wheel-to-wheel down Döttinger Höhe.

