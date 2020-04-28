Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 1, WTCR Race of Slovakia

-

Frédéric Vervisch rose from ninth on the grid to win for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, scything through to second by the end of the first lap before overtaking Team Mulsanne’s Ma Qinghua for victory.

“Great race, great result,” said Vervisch after his second WTCR career win. “The start was great, although I got hit from behind at Turn 3, but didn’t go off. Maybe I took more risks than the others.”



From the lights, Ma made a splendid start from the second row to drive through the middle of front-row starters Nicky Catsburg and Norbert Michelisz to take the lead, as Vervisch made up a fantastic eight places on the opening lap.



Racing resumed on lap four following a safety car intervention and Ma was forced to go on the defensive. Vervisch made a great move for the lead on lap five and was through. “Ma was quicker on the straights, but I was better in the corners,” said the winner.



As Vervisch opened a gap, Ma now faced attention from Michelisz, who worked hard to pass. But the Chinese driver held on to claim second, with Michelisz third and Jean-Karl Vernay fourth from seventh on the grid.

