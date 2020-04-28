Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary

-

Néstor Girolami’s second win of the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend came after an unmissable Race 2, which featured door-to-door racing on a slippery track.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver came from sixth on the reverse grid to lead at the end of lap one, as endless action played out behind him with drivers scrabbling both for grip and track position.



Jean-Karl Vernay, who started from the DHL Pole Position, fought Girolami for victory, but settled for second ahead of Daniel Haglöf, who delivered a superb maiden podium having briefly led.



“Unbelievable – crazy race!” Girolami said at the time. “I knew it could be like this in these conditions. I decided to stick to slick tyres and really enjoyed the race.”



Rain before the start was the key to the action and the rate of attrition was high as a number of drivers failed to make the finish after contact.



Yvan Muller was not one of them, however, instead emerging from a train of cars in sixth, having started down in P15, with Rob Huff up from P11 on the grid to seventh at the flag. Both used all their experience to come through an intense 12 laps of action.

