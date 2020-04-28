Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau

-

The very nature of the legendary Circuito da Guia means drama is never in short supply in Macau. Race 2 had drama and more with a tense affair playing a decisive role in ensuring the WTCR title would be settled during a four-way decider at the Sepang super-finale the following month.

Yvan Muller followed up his Race 1 triumph by winning Race 2 from fifth on the grid, his path to victory eased by fellow Lynk & Co-powered drivers Yann Ehrlacher and Thed Björk offering zero resistance. “I had a fantastic start, which is crucial here,” Muller said. “I knew if I wanted to win, I had to pass Guerrieri and Ceccon. And then Yann and Thed helped me big time.”



While Muller was winning out front, the focus switched to title fighter Esteban Guerrieri. With his Honda less potent on Macau’s challenging streets due to the latest Balance of Performance ruling, Guerreri had to be at his very best. Passing Ehrlacher at Lisboa was key but the manner in which he resisted a stern challenge from BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team’s Nicky Catsburg was exemplary and fourth place was a fine reward for the Argentine.



Catsburg then dropped back to help fellow Hyundai i30 N TCR driver Norbert Michelisz into P10, which earned the Hungarian crucial points in his title quest.

