Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia

-

From the beginning, the two title protagonists were locked in a duel as they started from the front row of the grid. Norbert Michelisz, on the DHL Pole Position, just lost out at Turn 1 as Esteban Guerrieri swept around the outside line, pulling PWR Racing’s Mikel Azcona with him into second as the evening drama played out on a wet track under floodlights.

The trio were soon joined by the remarkable Johan Kristoffersson, from P22 on the grid, to make it a four-way battle and demote Michelisz another place, only for the safety car to be called upon on lap two as Augusto Farfus beached his Hyundai in the gravel.



Racing resumed on lap five as the top four put on an unforgettable spectacle. The key moment was a scrap between Guerrieri and Azcona, who tapped the Argentinian. The contact forced the Honda to briefly take to the grass − then Guerrieri reported he was “losing power”. Heartbreakingly, he dropped down the order, only to set the fastest lap of the race once the blockage had cleared.



Guerrieri’s loss meant Michelisz − who feared he wouldn’t make the start due to a technical issue on his Hyundai − was safe to claim the WTCR crown and he dropped to fifth. Ahead of him Kristoffersson and Azcona were joined by the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR of Team Mulsanne’s Kevin Ceccon for a new three-way fight.



Following another brief safety car interruption, the trio scrapped corner by corner until Kristoffersson took a decisive lead from Azcona with an inspired outside pass at the last corner on lap 11. Azcona chased him all the way to the chequered flag on lap 14, with Ceccon completing the podium ahead of Frédéric Vervisch and a relieved Michelisz.



However, a post-race penalty for the incident with Guerrieri, who won Race 2 from ninth on the grid, dropped Azcona to P14, one place ahead of Malaysian MotoGP star Hafizh Syahrin, who was competing as a wildcard entrant, and gave Vervisch third behind Ceccon.

WTCR Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau 2 HOURS AGO

The post Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Epic 2019 WTCR races revisited: Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany 3 HOURS AGO