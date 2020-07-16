Epic event revisited: WTCR Rewind looks back to WTCR Race Germany 2019

-

Tonight’s WTCR Rewind, Back to Nürburgring, revisits the epic WTCR Race of Germany weekend from 2019.

Joining host Alexandra Legouix for the online talk show from WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events are Néstor Girolami, Benjamin Leuchter and Gabriele Tarquini, three drivers who all helped to light up the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife .



Stefan Ehlen, from Motorsport Network Germany, joins the show as the expert journalist.



The latest episode ofWTCR Rewind, Back to Nürburgring, is available from 19h00 CET onFacebook,InstagramandYouTube.

