Epic event revisited: WTCR Rewind looks back to WTCR Race Germany 2019

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Tonight’s WTCR Rewind, Back to Nürburgring, revisits the epic WTCR Race of Germany weekend from 2019.

Joining host Alexandra Legouix for the online talk show from WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events are Néstor Girolami, Benjamin Leuchter and Gabriele Tarquini, three drivers who all helped to light up the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife .

Stefan Ehlen, from Motorsport Network Germany, joins the show as the expert journalist.

The latest episode ofWTCR Rewind, Back to Nürburgring, is available from 19h00 CET onFacebook,InstagramandYouTube.

What's On