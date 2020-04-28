Epic WTCR races from 2019 replayed on Eurosport

-

Five epic races from the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will be replayed on Eurosport tomorrow (29 April).

From 11h30 CET, fans will be treated to a quintet of action-packed and highly entertaining races that will forever remain part of WTCR folklore.



Painstakingly selected from the list of 30 by the Eurosport Events team behind the WTCR, the five chosen races that Eurosport viewers will be able to savour are:



Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary: Girolami fights through from sixth to win in slippery conditions

Race 1, WTCR Race of Slovakia: Vervisch gains eight places on opening lap then wins

Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany: Sensational slipstreaming on iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife

Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau: Muller, Guerrieri star in tense and strategic battle on the streets

Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia: The title decider that had everything goes down to the final lap



The races will be shown on Eurosport 1 on 29 April according to the schedule below. Once broadcast fans can select their favourite from the list of five via an online vote available on the WTCR’s official Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/



Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary: 11h30 CET

Race 1, WTCR Race of Slovakia: 12h00 CET

Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany: 12h30 CET

Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau: 13h00 CET

Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia: 13h30 CET

