Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers all go at Ningbo on Monday

A virtual Ningbo International Speedpark will be the venue for the third event of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series from RaceRoom at 19h30 CET on Monday (4 May).

Some of the best simracers on the planet will take on real-life drivers from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup past and present during two races with all the action streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.



From tomorrow (Saturday), FIAWTCR.com will be looking ahead to the online contest with news of a new challenger, the thoughts of ultimate gamer-turned-racer Norbert Michelisz, plus an overview of the latest standings and penalties and much more.

