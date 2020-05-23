WTCR

Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers recap

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

With the virtual dust still settling on an epic pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series on RaceRoom, here’s a recap of what happened.

1: Five thrive
Five different drivers took victories during the eight-race series. They were Gergo Baldi, Bence Bánki, Zoltán Csuti, Esteban Guerrieri and Moritz Löhner.

2: Big numbers
A total of 14,604 individual drivers participated, while the championship page on RaceRoom was opened 239,320 times, making this the most successful competition in the history of Esports WTCR.

3: Super Slovakia
The Slovakia Ring event attracted the largest number of participants with 6512 featuring on the leaderboard.

4: Real-life winner
Esteban Guerrieri’s victory in the second of two races at the Sepang finale made him the first real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver to win in Esports WTCR.

5:Gergo’s just great
Hungarian Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports) continued his strong Esports WTCR form by winning the Beat the Drivers title courtesy of three wins with Moritz Löhner (Williams Esports) second. Baldi is the reigning Esports WTCR online champion.

6: Maximum attack
Slovakia-based Bence Bánki took the Esports WTCR Time Attack title after setting the best time at the Slovakia Ring and the Sepang International Circuit during pre-qualifying.

7: Global appeal
Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers was a big hit globally. Among the countries represented were: Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Grenada, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Macau, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraiane, United Kingdom and USA.

8: WTCR drivers in action
The real-life WTCR racers in action were Mikel Azcona, Kevin Ceccon, Mitchell Cheah, Aurélien Comte, Yann Ehrlacher, Luca Engstler, Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Mato Homola, Niels Langeveld, Norbert Michelisz, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi.

9: Perfect from pole
Gergo Baldi (twice), Bence Bánki and Moritz Löhner all converted pole positions into race victories.

The post Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers recap appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

What's On (2)

