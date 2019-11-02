Esports WTCR OSCARO live Malaysia final racers confirmed

The 13 online racers who will contest the Esports WTCR OSCARO live final in Malaysia on 14 December have been confirmed with nine countries represented.

While eight qualified via the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship, a further five progressed through local qualifiers and events. The line-up is as follows:



Ayman Aqeem (Malaysia / Love Livers! Malaysia Motorsport)

Kirill Antonov (Russia / Independent)

Gergo Baldi (Hungary / M1RA Esports)

Bence Bánki (Slovakia / SDL eSports by Logitech G)

Kuba Brzezinski (Poland / Williams Esports)

Florian Hasse (Germany / EURONICS Gaming)

Jack Keithley (Great Britain / Williams Esports)

Moritz Löhner (Germany / Williams Esports)

Emanuel López (Argentina / Independent)

Andika Rama Maulana (Indonesia / GT-Sim.ID eSport)

David Nagy (Hungary / M1RA Esports)

Egor Ogorodnikov (Russia / BST)

Nikodem Wisniewski (Poland / Williams Esports)



Multiplayer results unchanged following stewards’ decisions

Gergo Baldi from Hungary topped the Multiplayer ranking for M1RA Esports followed by Florian Hasse, 2018 champion Bence Bánki, Nikodem Wisniewski, Kuba Brzezinski, Jack Keithley, Moritz Löhner and David Nagy. Because the results were close, it was possible that retrospective penalties could affect the outcome. While Julian Kunze and Alexander Dornieden, who placed ninth and P10 in the standings, filed reports against each other, there were no reports issued against drivers in the top eight, meaning the list of qualifiers for the Malaysia showdown were unaffected.



Asia/Oceania qualifier: Maulana’s consistency pays off

Indonesian Andika Rama Maulana was unstoppable in the Asia/Oceania qualifier. Driving for GT-Sim.ID eSport, Maulana scored two race wins, but it was mainly his consistency that set him apart from his closest rivals. He finished on the podium in every single race and deservedly secured his ticket for the Kuala Lumpur decider.



America qualifier: There’s no one faster than López

Argentine drivers called López have notched up considerable success in touring car racing with José María López winning the FIA World Touring Car Championship for three seasons running. Now Emanuel López is continuing that tradition in simracing by dominating the America qualifier, which was run in time attack mode. He won his ticket to Malaysia ahead of Nick Short (USA) and compatriot Matias Polidoro.



Malaysia qualifier: Aqeem is the local hero

One spot for the final was reserved for the Malaysian qualifier, which took place over three rounds on equal equipment at The RIFT gaming centre in Kuala Lumpur. Ayman Aqeem did not need three rounds though after a completely dominant performance in the first two events secured his place in the final 13, where he will come up against strong international competition for the first time.



Russia qualifier: Antonov and Ogorodnikov complete the grid

The most sophisticated local qualifier was run in Russia, where RaceRoom Russia gained the support of LADA Sport and ran seven online races and a live final in Moscow (pictured). Throughout the online season, Elmar Kurbanov was looking like the favourite, but at the local area network (LAN) final, it was the turn of young guns Kirill Antonov and Egor Ogorodnikov to shine. Antonov won the event overall and he and Ogorodnikov should not be underestimated in Malaysia with their LAN final experience.

