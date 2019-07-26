FIA WTCR

Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship calendar refresher

By FIA WTCR

45 minutes agoUpdated

Following the launch of season two of Esports WTCR OSCARO, here’s a reminder of the Multiplayer Championship calendar.

Kicking off at a virtual Hungaroring on 18 August, the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship features races at a further six venues used in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The full calendar follows while time attacks for all events are underway.

18 August: Hungaroring
25 August: Slovakia Ring
8 September: Zandvoort
22 September: Nürburgring Nordschleife
29 September: Suzuka
6 October: Macau
20 October: Sepang

Esports WTCR OSCARO is free to enter and comes with a €25,000 fund, which is split between prize money and travel support for the finalists participating in the Kuala Lumpur showdown on 14 December.

To install RaceRoom, the free-to-play racing simulation, you need a PC and good internet access. Clickhereto try RaceRoom and join the competition by clickinghere.

