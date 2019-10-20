Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer finale live today

The Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship – plus the eight automatic qualifiers for the live final in Malaysia on 14 December – will be decided today (Sunday 20 October) with live streaming of the top server races from a virtual Sepang International Circuit.

The live streaming begins at 19h20 CET with James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their usual expert commentary. And here’s how to watch the action:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IpR7dDXNIc

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

