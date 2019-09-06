Esports WTCR OSCARO preview: Baldi stakes claim ahead of virtual Zandvoort battle

Gergo Baldi staked his claim for Esports WTCR OSCARO glory with a dramatic upturn in form in pre-qualifying for the third event of the season.

The Hungarian, runner-up to Alexander Dornieden in the Esports WTCC Multiplayer Championship in 2017, has struggled for form since the release of the TCR-specification cars. But he was fastest of all at a virtual Zandvoort in his M1RA Esports Hyundai to give him real hope of a strong result on Sunday evening.



Slovakia-based defending Esports WTCR OSCARO champion Bence Bánki (SDL eSports by Logitech G / Honda) was second with Germany's Dornieden (FA Racing Esports / Lynk & Co), Turkey's Emre Cihan (Honda) and Poland's Nikodem Wisniewski (Williams Esports / CUPRA) rounding out the top five.



Live streaming on RaceRoom begins with the third server race from 17h45 CET on Sunday. The top server action begins at 19h30 CET. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73jmXypFCM

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

