Esports WTCR OSCARO season two set for lift-off

The second Esports WTCR OSCARO season is go this evening when a virtual Hungaroring host the first Multiplayer Championship round.

Having dominated pre-qualifying, the Hyundai i30 N TCR is set to dominate with two Honda Civics – driven by defending champion Bence Bánki and Turkish racer Emre Cihan – preventing a Hyundai lock-out of the top 10.



As a result, 13 kilograms have been added to the Hyundais, four kilograms to the Hondas, two kilograms to the Audis and one kilogram to the Cupras.



Several leading Hungarian simracers will be in action in Hyundais including Gergo Baldi, David Nagy and Zoltan Csuti from M1RA Esports. They will all compete in the #5 livery of Norbert Michelisz, a winner in the real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



More than 3000 drivers took part in the Hungaroring qualifiers with the top division streamed live from 19h30 CET. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlKiJ0MhZJY

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

