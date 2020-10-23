The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star, a regular in sim events, has qualified for RaceRoom’s top server, which means he will reignite his rivalry with Hungary’s Esports WTCR Championship leader Gergo Baldi and Slovakia-based Bence Bánki.



Guerrieri led at the Slovakia Ring in the Beat the WTCR Drivers series on RaceRoom in the spring, overtook Baldi on track at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark before going on to score the first win by a WTCR driver against professional simracing regulars on RaceRoom at the online version of the Sepang International Circuit.



Post-Hungaroring penalties issues

While the racing was clean at the front at the Hungaroring, the midfield scraps left many virtual bumpers bent, a number of drivers unhappy, and a lot of work for the stewards with 29 incident reports for the top server alone.



As a result, Attila Bucsi and Krisztián Juhász have both been excluded from the Esports WTCR Championship after several incidents of “overly aggressive driving”, according to RaceRoom. Meanwhile, Dávid Tóth will serve a grid penalty in all three races at the Slovakia Ring after he was adjudged to have caused a deliberate collision at the Hungaroring last Sunday.



Bánki fastest at online home

In pre-qualifying, Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) set the fastest time on his ‘home’ track – jst as he did during the Beat the WTCR Drivers event at the Slovakia Ring in April – topping the timing screens ahead of Argentina’s Juan Manuel Gomez (Snow Schatten Esports) and Italian Gianmarco Fiduci (Absolute Motorsport).



Having completed the Hungaroring race night 29 points behind early championship leader Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports), Bánki’s priority will be to close the gap to Baldi this Sunday.



Live this Sunday

All the action from the Esports WTCR Championship’s top server will be streamed live from 19h00 CET on Sunday on the WTCRFacebookpage, as well as on RaceRoom’sYouTubeandTwitchchannels.



For the Slovakia Ring event, Lewis McGlade will join Robert Wiesenmüller in providing English-language commentary, while Thomas Bienert and Sebastian Gerhart will commentate in German on a separate stream.



