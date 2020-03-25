A four-round pre-season Esports WTCR contest from RaceRoom is underway. Here’s a reminder of the main rules.

*Top 20 in each time attack will qualify for the top server with up to 10 spots available for real WTCR drivers in each race

*Positions 21-44 in each time attack will race in Server 2, P45-68 will race in server 3, P69-92 will race in server 4

*Same points format for server 1 as used in Esports WTCR 2019 (5-4-3-2-1 in qualifying, 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 to the top 15 in Race 1 and Race 2). Server 2-4 races purely for fun so no points awarded

*Tyre wear on, penalties and balance of performance applied

*Set-up blocked, fuel consumption and pitstops off

The post Esports WTCR rules in short appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.