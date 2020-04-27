WTCR

Esports WTCR: what’s next?

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
6 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

The pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series has reached its halfway point with two events left.

On 4 May, a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts round three with a virtual Sepang International Circuit the venue for the deciding round on 18 May.

Here are all the key dates and times:

Event:Ningbo International Speedpark
Time attack started:21h00 CET, 14 April
Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 28 April
Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 4 May

Event:Sepang International Circuit
Time attack starts:21h00 CET, 28 April
Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 12 May
Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 18 May

