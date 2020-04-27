-

The pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series has reached its halfway point with two events left.

On 4 May, a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts round three with a virtual Sepang International Circuit the venue for the deciding round on 18 May.



Here are all the key dates and times:



Event:Ningbo International Speedpark

Time attack started:21h00 CET, 14 April

Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 28 April

Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 4 May



Event:Sepang International Circuit

Time attack starts:21h00 CET, 28 April

Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 12 May

Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 18 May

The post Esports WTCR: what’s next? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

