Esports WTCR: what’s next?

The pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series has reached its halfway point with two events left.
On 4 May, a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts round three with a virtual Sepang International Circuit the venue for the deciding round on 18 May.
Here are all the key dates and times:
Event:Ningbo International Speedpark
Time attack started:21h00 CET, 14 April
Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 28 April
Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 4 May
Event:Sepang International Circuit
Time attack starts:21h00 CET, 28 April
Qualifying ends:21h00 CET, 12 May
Multiplayer race live:19h30 CET, 18 May
