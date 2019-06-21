Eurosport Events and WSC to expand global partnership

Following the success of the series since its creation for the 2018 season, under the terms of the agreement, Eurosport Events will remain promoter of the flagship global TCR category.

In addition, Eurosport Events and WSC will extend their partnership into electric racing to promote ETCR at world level, with a series promoter scope.

Eurosport Events and WSC will make further announcements in due course on the series name, disruptive format and international footprint.

Eurosport Events will subsequently enter into discussions with the FIA to prolong the agreement for WTCR and to consider ETCR.