With the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup set for lift-off at WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10, here’s a brief overview of what to expect at Autodrom Most.

In 100 words…Autodrom Most joined the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup roster for the first time in 2021 having previously hosted the 2017 FIA European Touring Car Cup finale.



Located approximately 70 kilometres north of the Czech capital Prague and within easy reach of German cities Dresden and Leipzig, the venue was the setting of two action-packed races as part of The Most World Weekend, which included the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.



The track layout offers an exciting blend of medium-speed and high-speed sweeps and turns with a long start/finish straight leading to an ultra-tight chicane.



Location:Tvrzova 5, 434 01 Most, Czech Republic



Track length:4.212 kilometres



Race 1 distance:Information coming soon



Race 2 distance:Information coming soon



WTCR qualifying lap record:Mikel Azcona (CUPRA Leon Competición)



1m38.757s (153.5kph), 09/10/21



WTCR race lap record:Mikel Azcona (CUPRA Leon Competitión)



1m39.503s (152.3kph), 10/10/21



Time zone:GMT +2 hours



Ticket information:Coming soon



Fly to:Václav Havel Airport Prague (77 kilometres)



Stay:Most or Chomutov



RACE WINNERS 2021:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS 2021:

Race 1:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS 2021:

Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION 2021:

Race 1 (reverse grid):Petr Fulín (CZE) Full in Race Academy, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión



FASTEST LAPS 2021:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m40.057s (151.5kph)

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)

