WTCR Race of Spain gets a new early summer date for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a brief guide to what’s to come at MotorLand Aragón from June 25-26.
In 100 words…MotorLand Aragón near Alcañiz in the northeast of the country, was a popular addition to the WTCR schedule when it hosted the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020. Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalope from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project. Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010.
Track length:5.345 kilometres
Race 1 distance:30 minutes + one lap
Race 2 distance:25 minutes + one lap
WTCR qualifying lap record:
Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 2m05.838s (152.9kph), 31/10/20
WTCR race lap record:
Gilles Magnus (Audi RS 3 LMS) 2m06.689s (151.8kph), 01/11/20
Time zone:GMT +2 hours
Ticket information:Coming soon
Fly to:Saragoza Airport (120 kilometres)
Stay:Alcañiz
RACE WINNERS 2021
Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)
The post Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of Spain appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
