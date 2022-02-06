WTCR Race of Spain gets a new early summer date for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a brief guide to what’s to come at MotorLand Aragón from June 25-26.

In 100 words…MotorLand Aragón near Alcañiz in the northeast of the country, was a popular addition to the WTCR schedule when it hosted the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020. Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalope from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project. Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010.



Track length:5.345 kilometres



Race 1 distance:30 minutes + one lap



Race 2 distance:25 minutes + one lap



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 2m05.838s (152.9kph), 31/10/20



WTCR race lap record:

Gilles Magnus (Audi RS 3 LMS) 2m06.689s (151.8kph), 01/11/20



Time zone:GMT +2 hours



Ticket information:Coming soon



Fly to:Saragoza Airport (120 kilometres)



Stay:Alcañiz



RACE WINNERS 2021

Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)

