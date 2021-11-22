Six drivers remain in the hunt to become the King of WTCR for 2021 as the all-action, wide-open fourth WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season heads for its climax at Sochi Autodrom in Russia this week (November 26-28).

, the reigning King of WTCR following his 2020 title triumph for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, tops the provisional standings by 36 points as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader. But with a maximum of 60 up for grabs at the inaugural WTCR VTB Race of Russia, the outcome is far from settled with two races remaining.Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’sand Honda-powered(ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) trail Frenchman Ehrlacher by 36 and 37 points respectively, while Lynk & Co-equipped Cyan pairand, Ehrlacher’s four-time FIA World Touring Car Cup title-winning uncle, are also in contention.is not out of the fight either but with a 55-point deficit to Ehrlacher, the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver faces a tall order to take the title. Nevertheless, the gap between second and sixth is only 19 points, while, currently 12th in the provisional order, can finish second.For Tarquini (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse), the first King of WTCR in 2018, WTCR VTB Race of Russia marks the end of an era with the Italian legend announcing on the eve of his home round of the series earlier this month that the current campaign will be his last as a full-time driver. However, the 59-year-old’s charge from P11 on the grid to fifth place in Race 2 at Adria International Raceway was proof that he won’t be slowing down just yet.Having clinched the WTCR Trophy for independent racers at WTCR Race of Italy,switches his focus to trying to wrap up the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title in Sochi, althoughcan still deny the Belgian federation-backed talents. Magnus can also help Comtoyou Team Audi Sport stop Cyan Racing Lynk & Co from taking the entrants’ award for the third time.will head to Russia on the back of winning a two-driver TCR South America endurance race in Buenos Aires last weekend, where Guerrieri and(Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport) were also in action.(Zengő Motorsport), meanwhile, will also be on winning form following his triple victory in the TCR Spain finale at the wheel of a CUPRA Leon Competitión.Azcona is ninth in the provisional WTCR standings after 14 races, nine points behind seventh-placedand five behind. Along withandthey will all aim to score big during the season finale.Built to host the 2014 Russian Grand Prix, the 5.858-kilometre Sochi Autodrom is new for the bulk of the WTCR grid, althoughand Vernay have all raced at the track with Gené winning the first of two TCR International counters in 2015. Urrutia andhave raced single-seaters in Sochi in the past.WTCR VTB RACE OF RUSSIA ESSENTIALS15 and 16 of 16November 26-28Sochi Autodrom26 Triumfalnaya Street, Sochi 354340, Adler District, Sochi5.858 kilometres9 laps (52.632 kilometres)11 laps (64.328 kilometres)To be establishedTo be establishedTIMETABLESaturday November 27:09h30-10h1512h30-13h0015h00-15h2015h25-15h3515h40-15h55 approx.Sunday November 28:12h15 (9 laps, (52.632 kilometres)12h50 approx.14h15 (11 laps, 64.328 kilometres)14h55 approx.EVENT DESCRIPTIONBased around the Sochi Olympic Park that was home to the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, Sochi Autodrom is a 5.848-kilometre permanent track which staged the first Russian Formula One Grand Prix in 2014. The work of architect Hermann Tilke, Sochi Autodrom has hosted the TCR International Series in the past and will bring WTCR racing to Russia for the first time as the setting of the 2021 season decider in late November. Current WTCR racers Jordi Gené, Attila Tassi and Jean-Karl Vernay have all raced in Sochi with Gené winning the first of two TCR International counters there in 2015.ENTRY LISTNo Driver (NAT) Team Car*3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR8 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCRJ9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMSJ T17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR20 Kirill Ladygin (RUS) LADA Sport ROSNEFT LADA Vesta Sport TCRW22 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR30 Mikhail Mityaev (RUS) LADA Sport ROSNEFT LADA Vesta Sport TCRW32 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMST55 Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon CompeticiónJ T68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR*All cars equipped with Goodyear tyres and use fuel from P1 Racing FuelsJ = FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title; T = WTCR Trophy; W = Wildcard racerWTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGSDRIVERS (after round 14/16)1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 201 points2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1653 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1644 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1575 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 151TEAMS (after round 14/16)1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 352 points2 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 2883 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 2874 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 2785 BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 246JUNIOR DRIVERS (after round 14/16)1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 341 points2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 3233 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2314 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131WTCR TROPHY (after round 14/16)1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 131 points2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 953 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 724 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 325 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27