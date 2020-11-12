A late addition to the calendar, WTCR Race of Aragón will be an unmissable climax to the WTCR campaign, which features five Europe-only venues over six weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



With 85 points left to fight for, no fewer than 11 drivers start the deciding three races with a shot at the title, making for a hugely intriguing and tightly poised finale.



Yann Ehrlacheris the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co on the back of winning three races so far in 2020. With a 26-point advantage over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’sEsteban Guerrieri, the 24-year-old from France would become the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car title if he remains on top at the completion of the Aragón triple-header.



For Honda-powered Argentine Guerrieri, taking the WTCR’s big prize would make up for 2019 when he lost out to Norbert Michelisz in the final race of the season in Malaysia.



Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher’s team-mate and uncle, is third in the table, one point ahead ofJean-Karl Vernay, and no stranger to title battles having won the FIA World Touring Car Championship four times in the past.



Driving an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, Vernay registered his and Team Mulsanne’s first WTCR victory of 2020 with a fine drive at WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month, a result that helped him to strengthen his grip on the WTCR Trophy for drivers competing without manufacturer support.



Having clinched the WTCR Rookie Driver award* at WTCR Race of Spain in his RACB National Team-supported Audi RS 3 LMS, 21-year-old Belgian Gilles Magnus remains in contention for the overall title in fifth position for Comtoyou Racing.



CUPRA-driving home heroMikel Azconais sixth in the table and still in the frame having scored his first win of the current campaign at WTCR Race of Spain, the first victory for his Zengő Motorsport at world level in five years.



Santiago Urrutia, a 24-year-old prospect from Uruguay, was the form man at WTCR Race of Spain, his trio of podiums earning him the coveted TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver accolade for Cyan Racnig Lynk & Co.



FrenchmanNathanaël Berthon(Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport), Guerieri’s team-mate and compatriotNéstor Girolami, SwedeThed Björk, who won Race 3 at WTCR Race of Spain ahead of team-mate Urrutia and Tom Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport) all remain in mathematical contention to followNorbert Micheliszas the King of WTCR.



Luca Filippiand José Manuel Sapag return as race-by-race wildcards, while Malaysia’sMitchell Cheahstarts in the WTCR for the first time since his home race in December 2019. Cheah is one of four drivers eligible for the WTCR Rookie award along with Magnus,Bence BoldizsandLuca Engstler.



WTCR Race of Aragón will take place behind closed doors but fans can count on extensive live broadcasting as well fresh and fun content across the WTCR’s social channels. The live broadcasting package covers six continents as part of the WTCR’s biggest broadcast distribution ever.



A slightly modified track will be used this weekend with the addition of an extended chicane on the long back straight. It increases the number of corners to 22 and alters the track length to 5.397 kilometres.



WEEKEND DIARY





Saturday November 14

Free Practice 1: 09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2: 12h00-12h30

Qualifying Q1: 15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2: 15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3: 15h45 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)



Sunday November 1

Race 1: 09h15 (10 laps)

Race 2: 13h15 (10 laps)

Race 3: 15h15 (12 laps)

All timings in CET, are provisional and subject to change. Event takes place behind closed doors.



KEY NUMBERS

100,000:The WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement aims to raise €100,000 by the end of the season in the fight against COVID-19

16:For WTCR Race of Aragón, each car is allocated 16 new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres

85:A total of 85 points are up for grabs at the season showdown with11drivers still in contention

22:With the addition of the chicane on the long back straight, the track layout used for WTCR Race of Aragón features a total of 22 corners

3:Three young hopefuls, Bence Boldizs, Luca Engstler and Gilles Magnus, are eligible for the WTCR Rookie Driver points at WTCR Race of Spain



DID YOU KNOW?

Motor racing in Alcañiz, the town closest to MotorLand Aragón, dates back to 1965 when the first City of Alcañiz Grand Prix was held on the Circuito Guadalope and promoted by Dr Joaquín Repollés. Despite huge enthusiasm and support, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project being conceived.



*Subject to the publication of the final results