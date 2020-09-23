EVENT ESSENTIALS



What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 3 and 4 of 16



When?September 24-26, 2020



Where?Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany



Track length:25.378 kilometres



Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)



Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 8m55.085s (170.7kph), 11/05/18



WTCR race lap record:Frédéric Vervisch (Audi RS 3 LMS) 8m59.076s (169.4kph), 12/05/18



EVENT OVERVIEW



The action doesn’t stop in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup. Less than two weeks after Néstor Girolami and Yann Ehrlacher took a win apiece at Circuit Zolder in Belgium, the battle for title glory continues at the toughest track on the planet, the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.



Germany has hosted the WTCR since the series began in 2018 and was a regular on the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule beforehand. From 2015, the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife, located in the Eifel mountains, has challenged the World Touring Car stars to the extreme with its 64 heart-stopping corners, long straights, dips, climbs and fast sweeps providing motorsport’s equivalent of a high-speed rollercoaster.



A racing circuit for the brave − changeable weather can also be factor − it’s the ultimate thrill seeker’s paradise with the 20 all-season WTCR drivers taking to the ‘Green Hell’ for two practice sessions, a single qualifying and two races over three laps from September 24-26 in Goodyear-equipped TCR cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co and Renault.



As well as the chase for the overall placings, WTCR Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy points will be up for grabs at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with live coverage in six continents as part of the WTCR’s biggest broadcast distribution ever.



Home interest comes in the shape of 20-year-old rising talent Luca Engstler, his family-run Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and the satellite ALL.INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport squad.



WHO’S ON TRACK?



1Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



7RTJack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport, Renault Mégane RS TCR



8 RLuca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR



9Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



11Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



12Santiago Urrutia (USA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



16R TGilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



17TNathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



18Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR



29Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR



30Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR



31TTom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



55R TBence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



68Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



69TJean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



86Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



88Nicky Catsburg (NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR



96Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



99TGábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



100Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



R =Rookie Award contender;T =WTCR Trophy contender



HOW THEY STAND



After two rounds, Yann Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 43 points



2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 36



3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 31



4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 28



5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 25



6 Thed Björk (SWE) 24



7 Tom Coronel (NLD) 24



8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 20



9 Attila Tassi (HUN) 17



10 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 15



ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications



WEEKEND DIARY



Thursday September 24



Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h00



Free Practice 2: 15h15-15h45



Qualifying: 19h00-19h40



Friday September 25



Race 1: 16h40 (3 laps)



Saturday September 26



Race 2: 10h00 (3 laps)



All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change



KEY NUMBERS



43:WTCR points scored by Yann Ehrlacher to make him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader



75:Length in metres of the Goodyear Blimp that will fly over the Nordschleife on September 26



4: FIA World Touring Car race wins scored by Yvan Muller in Germany



1927:The year the Nürburgring opened for business following two years under construction



24:WTCR Race of Germany is part of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen weekend, the venue’s famous twice-round-the-clock event



WHAT’S NEW FOR 2020?



THE DRIVERS

*Bence Boldizs, Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, Gilles Magnus, Santiago Urrutia and Jack Young are new



*Nathanaël Berthon is back after a season away, while Luca Engstler has gone full time after making two appearances in 2019



THE TEAMS

*ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport adds two cars under the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport banner



*Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team embarks on its first all-season bid



*Zengő Motorsport returns as a full-season entrant having featured once as a wildcard in 2019



*Vuković Motorsport steps up from TCR Europe with a Renault Mégane-powered effort



THE LINE-UPS

*Yann Ehrlacher joins uncle Yvan Muller in representing Cyan Racing Lynk & Co



*Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will form the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport attack



*Jean-Karl Vernay switches to a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



*Nicky Catsburg moves to Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team



THE CARS

*CUPRA’s Leon Competición is all-new for 2020



*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the WTCR’s new Official Safety Car



THE TYRES

*Goodyear is the new official tyre supplier and will provide its Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport in one compound for dry and wet weather use



THE NUMBERS

*Norbert Michelisz takes over the coveted number 1 following his 2019 title triumph



*Gabriele Tarquini reverts to the number 30 he used to win the 2018 WTCR title



*Tom Coronel goes from 50 to 31 to mark the number of seasons he’s been racing



THE EVENTS

*Six-event, European-only scheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic



*Zolder, Aragón and Adria are new to WTCR, which has never visited Belgium, Spain or Italy before



WHAT’S UP FOR GRABS?

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams

WTCR Rookie Driver

WTCR Trophy

DHL Pole Position

Goodyear #FollowTheLeaaader

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY QUALIFYING: HOW IT WORKS?

While one three-phase qualifying session is the norm at most events, the long track length (25.378 kilometres) at WTCR Race of Germany requires a single uninterrupted session of 40 minutes.



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY GRIDS: HOW ARE THEY FORMED?

The Race 1 grid is decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. The Race 2 grid is decided by the final qualifying order with the fastest driver in qualifying taking the DHL Pole Position.



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY: HOW THEY SCORE?

*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying score points as follows: 10-8-6-4-2



*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1



*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the WTCR Rookie Driver classification. WTCR Trophy drivers score as follows: 10-8-5-3-1, 1 point for the fastest qualifying lap, 1 point for the fastest lap in each race



WTCR RACE OF GERMANY: RECENT WINNERS

2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR



DID YOU KNOW?

Double FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson scored his breakthrough WTCR win at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last season.